Apple iPad Pro M4 review: Can the iPad finally replace your laptop?

The user base for tablets has been debated for years. Truth be told, no one really needs a tablet, especially since phones have big screens now. Yet, the category of tablets continues to sustain itself—proving that there is a case to be made for a device that can serve both work and entertainment needs, is lighter than a laptop, but has a bigger display than a smartphone. For such an intersection, the Apple iPad Pro (2024) is as close to perfection as one can imagine.

While many will argue that any Apple device has a certain feeling of effortlessness about it, the latest iPad Pro takes it a step further—by shaving 5% off its weight and reducing its thickness by 10%. The iPad Pro was already quite sleek, but now, as a regular user and especially if you’ve used iPads before, the newfound finesse can be felt in-hand.

There is one major part of this equation that continues to remain unresolved —the software. For the fifth year now, Apple’s tablets continue to run on iPadOS—a marginally modified version of iOS, Apple’s mobile operating system. This, in the long run, is the only problem—and a rather significant one.

Before we delve deeper into this problem, a little bit on what the new iPad Pro is capable of. You can render heavily layered images on creative tools such as Procreate and Adobe Fresco and make changes to any of the layers in a large design project—without spending even half a second to render all layers.

A similar effortlessness and seamless performance can be seen when you are editing short video content timelines—if editing on an iPad is your thing, this iPad Pro can tackle considerably heavy colour grades and graphics on top of 4K video files with ease.