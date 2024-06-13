Apple iPad Pro M4 review: Can the iPad finally replace your laptop?

The user base for tablets has been debated for years. Truth be told, no one really needs a tablet, especially since phones have big screens now. Yet, the category of tablets continues to sustain itself—proving that there is a case to be made for a device that can serve both work and entertainment needs, is lighter than a laptop, but has a bigger display than a smartphone. For such an intersection, the Apple iPad Pro (2024) is as close to perfection as one can imagine.