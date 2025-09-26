Apple iPhone 17 review: The biggest upgrade to the entry-level iPhone in years
The iPhone 17 introduces significant upgrades that elevate the entry-level experience, including Dual Capture mode and a ProMotion display, making it a strong competitor against Pro models
Unless you’ve been living under a rock (and gone off social media altogether) this past week, you’d know that the iPhone juggernaut has rolled into town, and while all the chatter and attention has been deservedly heaped on the Pro and the Air models, the regular iPhone 17 ( ₹82,900 onwards) has received the biggest upgrade to the entry-level iPhone in years. So much so, it’s no longer the compromise that the base model used to be and could legitimately compete with Pro models from this year and past, outside of camera enthusiasts.
But you wouldn’t really be able to tell it’s a vastly superior phone over last year’s model simply by looking at it. Sure, there are a few new colours, though save for the sage model, they’re all a bit muted compared to the bolder pink and ultramarine models from last year. The size and weight differences are imperceptible, and the phone still feels good in the hand with its ever so slightly rounded edges and aluminium frame.