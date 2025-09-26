Apple iPhone 17 review: The biggest upgrade to the entry-level iPhone in years

That said, portrait shots were as good as the pricier Air and Pros from this year’s lineup, but what the 17 shares with its siblings on the front camera is far more exciting, a feature that even non-tech-savvy friends will appreciate. All iPhones this year use a Center Stage camera with a square-shaped sensor (instead of the traditional rectangular sensor), so you can shoot 18MP images in either portrait or landscape mode while still gripping your phone vertically. No more precariously claw-gripping the phone just to take that group selfie and still ending up with at least one person looking off-camera—the camera can even auto-detect all the faces in the photo and automatically use portrait or landscape mode to get the best photo. It even works to keep you centered in the frame during video calls a la the Center Stage cameras on recent iPads and Macs.