Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Making the ‘pro’ tag count by going the extra mile
For years, many have asked if the ‘Pro’ tag on top iPhones is about social validation. Apple finally gets it right with the iPhone 17 Pro Max
About 11 years ago, I was told by a then-colleague that Apple was one of the few consumer brands that took the ‘Pro’ moniker seriously. After all these years, spending time with the iPhone 17 Pro Max ( ₹1,49,900 for the 256 GB variant) felt like I could truly justify that statement. In its past five iterations, the ‘Pro’ version of the iPhone started veering toward being a social statement, rather than standing for the abridgement of the word ‘professional’. This year, the iPhone 17 Pro Max brought to the line a first differentiated design in five years—and a host of features that actually make sense of its ‘Pro’ branding.
This is driven by the fact that the base-line iPhone 17 no longer feels deliberately underplayed. While that is great, does this also mean that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is too differentiated to be suitable for everyone?