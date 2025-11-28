Apple iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: A ₹80,000 close call
In a face-off between the iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 10, consumers are left weighing design, camera capabilities, and performance. Find out which flagship phone deserves your investment
Over the past three months, Apple introduced a much-improved iPhone 17, the base model of its flagship smartphone series. Google preceded Apple with the Pixel 10, making it a close call between the two flagships. Naturally, consumers looking for a flagship smartphone upgrade are looking at either of the two phones to see which fares better. While the margins between the two are fine, can one outperform the other?