Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Review: The best large screen phone for professional creators?

Leave it on Auto and it quietly does its thing, but that’s wasting a Pro camera setup, at least in the right hands. Manual mode is but a tap away, with pro controls to adjust shutter speed, white balance and exposure. You can trade more light and a creamy background blur for greater depth of field, and the difference is most useful at night and with close-up subjects, while the wider f/1.48 aperture can shorten Night Mode exposures. More control in the hands of the user is always a good thing, and variable aperture plus pro controls nail the brief, giving photographers the sort of control they have long wanted right in the Camera app.