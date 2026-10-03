Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Review: The best large screen phone for professional creators?

The iPhone’s Pro Max variants are used to sitting at the top of the Apple pecking order. This year though, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is playing second fiddle to the iPhone Duo. With the expensive foldable sucking up most of the oxygen around Apple’s latest launch, and no regular iPhone 18 to provide a sensible counterpoint, the iPhone 18 Pro Max finds itself in the unusual position of having to prove that refinement can still be exciting.