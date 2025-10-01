Apple iPhone Air review: Not a necessity, but eminently desirable
The iPhone Air has multiple very clear compromises, and using it will feel like a step-down for camera-first or battery-first users, but it is a victory of engineering design
Two decades ago, when Nokia ruled the world of mobile phones, the company had a rather wacky side to its engineering and design units that produced some of the most unexpected gadgets ever. Today, while mobile phones are all far more standardized, the iPhone Air almost feels like the equivalent of the world’s third-largest company building something actually innovative.
The iPhone Air ( ₹1,19,900 for the 256 GB variant) is the middle child of Apple’s 2025 lineup. Traditionally, this middle ground has been a bit wonky—2020 and 2021’s ‘mini’ iPhones never found big audiences, and in the past three years, the ‘Plus’ iPhones felt less of an upgrade over the base model, and more like it was neither unique nor value-centric. This year, though, the iPhone Air stands its own ground, and for what it’s worth, is worth more than just a second glance.