Apple iPhone Air review: Not a necessity, but eminently desirable

All of this is topped off by how the iPhone Air feels in-hand. The slimness is evident, and while the phone may initially seem heavier than expected, the lightness and ease of usage comes into play gradually—especially on a heavy work day where using the phone for long hours does not lead to aching wrists and fingers. The added durability is assuring, and while some claim that the device doesn’t reflect any heft, the titanium frame, polished sides, matte glass on the back, and the entire setup in general ensure that the iPhone Air is every bit as sleek as the premium it commands in pricing.