A modern Mac that proves good things come in small packages
SummaryThe Mac mini represents the best value in Apple’s lineup and delivers a great performance in an impressively small design
Ever since it started life alongside the iPod shuffle at Macworld 2005, billed as the “cheapest, most affordable Mac ever", the Mac mini has occupied a special (if very little) space in Apple’s portfolio. It’s been the tip of the company’s arrow, aimed squarely at PC “switchers" looking for the most reasonably priced entry point into the Mac ecosystem, as long as you were willing to BYOKDM—bring your own keyboard, display and mouse. The thing was, that entry level price point that made the mini so attractive, it came with a caveat—8 gigabytes of non-upgradeable memory—which left very little headroom for future growth.