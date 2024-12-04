A modern Mac that proves good things come in small packages

Go back a few years and compare it to a M1 Mac and the M4 mac mini averages anywhere between 60-70% faster in benchmarks, a massive leap in just four years. There’s a 16-core Neural Engine dedicated to machine learning and AI tasks where you’ll likely see the bigger gains, as much as 30%, as more consumer applications start offloading AI tasks, both artificial engine and Apple Intelligence, for faster on-device results. For all intents and purposes, the M4 chip will be plenty sufficient for most average users, with quick app launches and solid multitasking between a borderline comical number of Safari tabs, productivity apps and streaming music services. The long overdue change is the 16 gigabytes of memory that now comes as standard in the base configuration, ostensibly to support Apple Intelligence features but a welcome bonus for just about anyone buying the mini with a 3-5 year timeframe. For now, macOS Sequoia expectedly runs swimmingly on the mini, and I’m already such a big fan of iPhone Mirroring that I often wonder how I managed without it.