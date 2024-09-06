Macbook Air vs iPad Air: Choosing the right work machine

Apple has two Airs in its family, the iPad Air and the MacBook Air. But with the latest iPad Air packing a 13-inch display and an M2 chip, they’re closer in spirit than ever before, and not just by sharing the name.

On the face of it, they’re different products: one’s a tablet and the other a more conventional thin and light laptop. But if you add a Magic Keyboard ( ₹ 33,900) to the base 13-inch iPad Air ( ₹ 79,900), you get a versatile personal computing device that makes a strong touchscreen laptop replacement case for many, at roughly similar price points. The new M2 iPad Air-Keyboard combo versus a similarly specced M2 MacBook Air. Both great options, but which one’s for you? Let’s break it down.

The lowdown

The M2 iPad Air is no longer the thinnest and lightest iPad. The redesigned 2024 iPad Pro (M4) took the crown this year. Unlike the MacBook Air, neither is it the entry level iPad (that’s the ₹ 34,900 10th generation iPad).

The iPad Air (M2) is a tweener device, a Goldilocks middle ground if you will, bridging the gap between these tablets. Available in an 11-inch and a new 13-inch screen size, the new Air shares a lot with the M2 iPad Pro from 2022 – the same basic design, similar resolution LCD display (albeit, without the 120Hz miniLED panel), compatibility with the older Magic Keyboard, and the same Apple M2 chip.

The screen is finally large enough for laptop-esque use without having to pay extra for the 13-inch iPad Pro, and you could skip Apple’s Magic Keyboard and pair it with a kickstand case and a Bluetooth keyboard/mouse for a more compelling price point (but arguably less seamless experience).

Performance wise, the iPad Air’s M2 chip is a solid generational jump up from the M1 Air, particularly on graphics apps and with double the base storage, but unless you’re on bleeding edge apps, the M1 chip itself is overkill for most iPad apps. Not being on the M3/M4 generation does mean the Air lacks the faster ‘Neural Engine’ that will power some of the new AI updates coming later this month and in the years to come. Elsewhere, the front-facing camera has sensibly moved to landscape mode, but the Air still uses Touch ID for fingerprint authentication, not the Face ID face-based authentication on the Pros. Interestingly, the iPad Air is compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro ( ₹11,900) with its new ‘squeeze’ feature that brings up a tool palette depending on the app you’re in.

Frequent travellers

If you’re going to use the iPad Air by itself, it’s certainly a lot more portable, with a smaller footprint while still giving you a similar screen size. That 6.1mm vs 11.3mm advantage quickly disappears if you tack on the Magic Keyboard, doubling the weight and the thickness right into MacBook Air territory.