Macbook Air vs iPad Air: Choosing the right work machine

Performance wise, the iPad Air’s M2 chip is a solid generational jump up from the M1 Air, particularly on graphics apps and with double the base storage, but unless you’re on bleeding edge apps, the M1 chip itself is overkill for most iPad apps. Not being on the M3/M4 generation does mean the Air lacks the faster ‘Neural Engine’ that will power some of the new AI updates coming later this month and in the years to come. Elsewhere, the front-facing camera has sensibly moved to landscape mode, but the Air still uses Touch ID for fingerprint authentication, not the Face ID face-based authentication on the Pros. Interestingly, the iPad Air is compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro ( ₹11,900) with its new ‘squeeze’ feature that brings up a tool palette depending on the app you’re in.