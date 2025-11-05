Apple MacBook Pro M5: Incremental gains in an exceptional machine, with a big AI leap
Apple’s newest MacBook may look unchanged, but under the hood, the M5 chip brings real gains for those building or running AI models. For everyone else, the improvements might feel more theoretical than transformative
Earlier this year, Apple marked the second consecutive year of launching a laptop with absolutely no identifiers of changes on the exterior. After a redesign in 2023, Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup is deemed to be fresh enough in design, and functional enough in practicality—prompting the company to make no changes to what is not broken. This year, the M5 chip’s advent made for even fewer changes—but for its target audience, this can be a crucial upgrade.