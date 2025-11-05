But on its own, the Apple MacBook Pro’s M5 edition—the latest for 2025—leaves no features amiss. The full-sized HDMI and the memory slots are retained, and three USB-C ports could be enough for most users choosing one for an external display, one for charging, and the other for a connector dock. The Retina display is as sharp as always, and the stereo speakers sound exactly the same as what Apple has offered in this new MacBook Pro design over the past two years. The keyboard, too, remains the same—and is comfortable enough to work on for both long hours, and at awkward angles.