From Apple Park to Googleplex: On a Silicon Valley tech tourism trail

Picture this—you’re standing by the sea atop a cliff, after having driven up a winding road adorned on either side by Edwardian-style homes. There’s a whiff of chill in the air that needs you to reach out for your jacket buttons, even as the sun shines bright. Sounds like a quaint European countryside? It’s not. You’re at the hub of the world’s biggest technology corporations, on the US west coast.

As technology takes over most of our lives and livelihood, some of California’s prime attractions have emerged to be its technology hubs. Dotted along a 100-kilometre stretch from the picturesque city of San Francisco all the way to the quieter, cleaner and arguably snazzier city of San Jose, this stretch makes for a great two-day experience where you can stop by to witness where all the world’s technologies—Instagram, YouTube and the iPhone—are made and functioned out of.

A disclaimer: you cannot book an office tour and walk into any of the main Big Tech campuses as a guest for security reasons. But there’s still a lot you can do at and around them.

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Third Street

While the first destination on our list is not strictly a tech venue, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) is often home to fascinating displays of modern-day technologies. For instance, a visit before mid-August will take you to the ‘Art of Noise’ exhibition at MOMA—a showcase of how design has impacted the way we experience and perceive music. The exhibition is a visceral experience of how modern-day technology is creating all-pervasive experiences such as the metaverse, but also hurting classic hobbies and passions, such as the analogue era of music production and collection.

Also drop by: Uber’s global headquarters, a massive swathe of glass and steel, on Third Street, San Francisco.

View Full Image FILE: A car passes Facebook's new Meta logo on a sign at the company headquarters on Oct. 28, 2021, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP)

Meta headquarters, Menlo Park

At Menlo Park, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms has established nothing short of a city sprawled across a claimed 1 million square feet of office space. The most impressive, however, is Meta’s latest building—which the company claims houses “the world’s largest open-plan office space." From the outside, an iconic visitor attraction of Silicon Valley is the erstwhile Facebook’s signature address billboard—a big ‘like’ button placed on a blue background that will remind you of the Facebook platform of yore.

Also drop by: A cluster of Amazon offices in the company’s signature colour. It is not the e-commerce firm’s largest, but is still interesting to see on a tech tour.

Nasa Ames Research Center, Mountain View

Right down the San Francisco Expressway, you can see the Ames Research Center—one of the biggest research and top-secret work hubs of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa). The Nasa facility is visible from the Expressway itself, if you do not wish to stop by. On most days, expect to see an ensemble of private and little-known aircraft that offer great joy for aviation geeks. While Ames does not have an elaborate visitor experience, do drop by at the Center’s gift shop for one of the best technology and science souvenir destinations around. The Center also houses a small number of Nasa exhibits that you can see.

Take a detour: If you have time, a 40-minute detour to Oakland, California will take you to Ames Research Center’s official visitor experience zone. Located at Nasa’s Chabot Space and Science Center, as a technology and science enthusiast, you will come across one of the best space and science walkthroughs outside of Nasa’s Houston, Texas hub.