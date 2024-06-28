From Apple Park to Googleplex: On a Silicon Valley tech tourism trail

Nasa Ames Research Center, Mountain View

Right down the San Francisco Expressway, you can see the Ames Research Center—one of the biggest research and top-secret work hubs of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa). The Nasa facility is visible from the Expressway itself, if you do not wish to stop by. On most days, expect to see an ensemble of private and little-known aircraft that offer great joy for aviation geeks. While Ames does not have an elaborate visitor experience, do drop by at the Center’s gift shop for one of the best technology and science souvenir destinations around. The Center also houses a small number of Nasa exhibits that you can see.