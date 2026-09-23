Apple's Siri AI or Google Gemini: Has Siri finally caught up with Gemini as an effective AI assistant?

On 9 September, Apple officially showcased the ‘new’ Siri to the world, outside of its beta programme. The Siri overhaul had been a long time coming—Apple had first spoken of it back in June 2024. Siri AI, as it is called now, comes after its closest rival, Google’s Gemini on its Pixel 11 series smartphones, has already delivered a set of features that make an actual difference in real world use.
Taking the two out for a spin brings the age-old, Apple versus Google debate back to the surface, with one fundamental question—which trumps the other? Siri, to be sure, is older—having been first launched as an independent app in 2010 before Apple acquired its maker. Google, on that note, somewhat tanked with its first in-phone assistant—Google Now—which was launched two years later, in 2012.
These days though, Google is one of the world’s foremost AI makers, with its Gemini suite of models and applications ranked at the top of most global AI benchmarks. In fact, on 12 January this year, Apple announced a multi-year contract to lease Google’s foundational AI capabilities, to “power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.”
On-phone differences
Siri AI’s three key draws are these: one, it can learn a user’s personal character to recommend results; second, it can ‘see’ both through the camera and what’s on a user’s iPhone display, and finally, it is a standalone app in itself.
Google has all of these three capabilities as well. In May this year at its developer conference, Google launched Gemini Intelligence—which includes ‘Personal Intelligence’ on Pixel phones through Android 17. The latter does what Siri AI promises with ‘Personal Context’: the ability to read a user’s apps to ‘understand’ them better.
Other features new to Siri were launched elsewhere long ago. For example, Visual Intelligence (using Siri to search information via the default camera app) came to Android in 2018, and Google’s Circle to Search and the standalone Gemini app both were launched in early 2024.
In terms of the in-person experience, however, ‘been around for longer’ does not necessarily mean ‘better’. Siri, for instance, is an easier interface to access by simply swiping down on the home screen. The dedicated Siri AI app is present to put all searches under one umbrella, and access them via the tiles-like interface. Moreover, the long-press of the power button is for users to access voice-based Siri services, instead of chat-based text ones.