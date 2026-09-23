Apple's Siri AI or Google Gemini: Has Siri finally caught up with Gemini as an effective AI assistant?

Shouvik Das
4 min read23 Sep 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Siri AI or Google Gemini, which is better?
Summary
Apple's recent iOS27 software upgrade also unveiled the new and improved Siri AI. But when it comes to measuring up to Google's Gemini, has Siri closed the gap or does Gemini still have the edge?

On 9 September, Apple officially showcased the ‘new’ Siri to the world, outside of its beta programme. The Siri overhaul had been a long time coming—Apple had first spoken of it back in June 2024. Siri AI, as it is called now, comes after its closest rival, Google’s Gemini on its Pixel 11 series smartphones, has already delivered a set of features that make an actual difference in real world use.

Taking the two out for a spin brings the age-old, Apple versus Google debate back to the surface, with one fundamental question—which trumps the other? Siri, to be sure, is older—having been first launched as an independent app in 2010 before Apple acquired its maker. Google, on that note, somewhat tanked with its first in-phone assistant—Google Now—which was launched two years later, in 2012.

These days though, Google is one of the world’s foremost AI makers, with its Gemini suite of models and applications ranked at the top of most global AI benchmarks. In fact, on 12 January this year, Apple announced a multi-year contract to lease Google’s foundational AI capabilities, to “power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.”

On-phone differences

Siri AI’s three key draws are these: one, it can learn a user’s personal character to recommend results; second, it can ‘see’ both through the camera and what’s on a user’s iPhone display, and finally, it is a standalone app in itself.

Google has all of these three capabilities as well. In May this year at its developer conference, Google launched Gemini Intelligence—which includes ‘Personal Intelligence’ on Pixel phones through Android 17. The latter does what Siri AI promises with ‘Personal Context’: the ability to read a user’s apps to ‘understand’ them better.

Also Read | Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review: No revolutions but a gradual evolution

Other features new to Siri were launched elsewhere long ago. For example, Visual Intelligence (using Siri to search information via the default camera app) came to Android in 2018, and Google’s Circle to Search and the standalone Gemini app both were launched in early 2024.

In terms of the in-person experience, however, ‘been around for longer’ does not necessarily mean ‘better’. Siri, for instance, is an easier interface to access by simply swiping down on the home screen. The dedicated Siri AI app is present to put all searches under one umbrella, and access them via the tiles-like interface. Moreover, the long-press of the power button is for users to access voice-based Siri services, instead of chat-based text ones.

Personal Context in Siri is a work-in-progress experience that, for now, learns only from Apple apps. For instance, if you use Google’s Gmail app instead of Apple’s official ‘Mail’ app, Siri AI won’t fetch, understand or structure any emails or scheduling-related tasks for you. The same is true if you’re using a third-party calendar app like Google Calendar on your iPhone, instead of Apple’s own calendar app.

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The new Siri AI app interface is clean and useful
(Courtesy Apple)

The same is true for Google as well. For instance, Personal Intelligence on the Gemini app needs users to select which apps Gemini can access. While this list includes a number of third-party apps, the selection doesn’t include several popular options such as WhatsApp, Notion, Substack and others.

Also Read | Will you fold and hide your iPhone Duo?

Google’s strength lies in the fact that it owns a slew of apps that even iPhone owners use regularly, such as YouTube, Google Photos, all Work apps (such as Docs and Sheets), and even Google Search. This integration makes the ability for Gemini to learn the personal context of a user more powerful and visibly noticeable.

In a host of other features, Siri AI, as used by Mint on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max, is vastly improved. Its in-camera Siri recognizes birds on the fly accurately, and even returns fast and accurate results for fashion searches. Gemini, used on the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold for this comparison, matches these use cases equally well.

Google’s party trick

However, for now, Gemini has three clear party tricks that trump Siri AI in versatility and niche use cases. These three include the ‘rambler’ mode, ‘live translate’ for media, and a ‘teleprompter’ mode in the Pixel Camera app.

The ‘rambler’ feature is particularly impressive, recognizing search strings and texts in clear English even for queries that are literally ‘rambled’ by a person in a mix of English and Hindi. It picks up the few keywords that it needs for searches and structures a query automatically, and in our usage, it had an accuracy rate of over 90%.

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Gemini's integration with Google apps helps it gain an edge over Siri.
(Courtesy Google)

‘Live translate’, interestingly, also succeeds in translating YouTube streams into a supported local language of choice, without disrupting the rest of the video. For the most part, YouTube has started rolling out this feature natively as well—but its utility is likely underrated so far.

Also Read | All that artificial intelligence could be making us dumber

Google’s final showpiece, ‘teleprompter’, is not discussed enough—and could swing many users over to the Android stable (and the Pixel ecosystem solely for the camera app). The prompter is accurate, follows the user’s speech and lip movements closely, and over time, can become a must-have for a video creator.

To sum up, Google’s Gemini on Pixel devices does remain a more superior overall AI experience. Apple, however, has indeed closed the gap on essentials, and once third-party apps are integrated into Personal Context, there’s a good chance that it becomes one of the most nifty, practical on-device AI units in the market.

About the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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