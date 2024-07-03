Trying the Apple Vision Pro: Is the mixed reality headset worth the hype?

When Apple first introduced its first mixed reality headset last year in June, the one thing that overpowered all other headlines about it was the pricing. At a staggering $3,499 ( ₹2,90,000), one could imagine why. Meta received ample flak for pricing its Quest Pro headset at only $999 ( ₹84,000).

Yet, a one-hour demonstration session with the Apple Vision Pro gave plenty of food for thought into the next generation of personal computing. What Apple has may not be perfect, but it adds layers of interactivity to the experience that, after soon-to-be two decades of being driven by smartphones, felt just right.

First thing: comfort

A couple of things that are quite likeable are magnetic snap-on prescription lenses that you can get via Zeiss for the Vision Pro headset, and the comfortably adjustable head strap. Even after nearly one hour of using the headset, there was no head or neck fatigue—although it is impossible to miss that this is a heavy, helmet-like contraption that isn’t quite natural or subtle enough for human interfacing. Not yet at least.

Comfort would be of utmost value for the Vision Pro, for as a next-generation spatial computer, the idea would be that the headset is wearable for long hours. This could mean three hours to watch Avatar or going through emails. That anyone might use the Vision Pro for everyday work feels farcical today, but in the long run, it isn’t unlikely that devices of this headset’s form factor could replace other gadgets as we know of them today.

It is also noticeable that the Vision Pro does not have handheld controllers, and users are left to use everything within the headset with gestures, taps and pinches with both hands. While this isn’t a bad idea—especially because Apple’s implementation of the gesture recognition feature is quite sound, the lack of tactile, haptic feedback on fingertips and hands is sorely missed. Especially while typing, touch feedback is missed, and not just out of habit. The act of writing and typing have always been tactile. Perhaps Apple will find a way to enable this in the long run, through accessories.

The content and the experience

Once within the Apple Vision Pro headset’s main interface, the best part for anyone who has used Apple devices before is the overall familiarity. The home screen with all apps looks akin to an older version of Apple’s iPad software, while there is an option to move app screens and even the home screen around with twists and turns.

The quality of pass-through video rendering is sharp, but there is still a slight sense of fuzziness that is hard to ignore if the Vision Pro is used every day. What works is that the Vision Pro leverages a user’s eyeballs as a pointer within the headset, which significantly aids its usability quotient. The interface and its design do not feel alien, and that is a big win, especially for a gadget that acquired notoriety before critical appreciation.