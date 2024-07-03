Trying the Apple Vision Pro: Is the mixed reality headset worth the hype?

It is also noticeable that the Vision Pro does not have handheld controllers, and users are left to use everything within the headset with gestures, taps and pinches with both hands. While this isn’t a bad idea—especially because Apple’s implementation of the gesture recognition feature is quite sound, the lack of tactile, haptic feedback on fingertips and hands is sorely missed. Especially while typing, touch feedback is missed, and not just out of habit. The act of writing and typing have always been tactile. Perhaps Apple will find a way to enable this in the long run, through accessories.