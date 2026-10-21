Apple Watch Series 12 Review: Useful data, health tracking upgrades and better battery makes it a winner

Your wrist is prime real estate, and Apple knows it. Year after year, it has to make a convincing case for having the Apple Watch strapped on, especially as it faces competition from adventure-focused wearables, a new wave of screenless trackers and, for some, a return to good old timepieces.
The Apple Watch Series 12 ( ₹56,900 onwards) has its work cut out, particularly when its predecessor already got most of the fundamentals right. The Series 12 then needs to be better without necessarily reinventing the wheel. It does just that, with better health insights, quality-of-life tweaks and features you don’t realize you need until, well, you do. But are they enough to make this year’s Watch tick?
What’s different?
You’d be hard-pressed to tell the Series 12 apart from its predecessor. The core Apple Watch essentials remain unchanged, as does the overall 42mm/46mm design, save for a slightly larger watch casing. Notably, the display itself retains the same size and pixel resolution, which makes the bezels appear more pronounced (pro tip: choose a lighter case).
There’s a new Dark Bronze aluminum finish that, paired with the right band, looks surprisingly posh. It’s the sort of combination you could comfortably wear to a formal dinner without looking like you’ve just finished a run. The stunning new Pearl White Ceramic case marks a return to the material for the first time since the Series 5, and at ₹124,900, it’s aimed squarely at the fashion-conscious and the well-heeled.
Depending on which model you pick up, you get the tougher Ceramic Shield 2 glass or the sapphire crystal protection on the always-on, 2000-nit (peak brightness) LTPO3 OLED display, and water resistance is rated at 50 meters.
Underneath the familiar exterior, though, Apple has made the most consequential internal changes to its smartwatch in years, starting with a completely redesigned heart rate sensor array on the back of the watch. It moves up from the old two-petal layout to a 32-petal design with a second-generation electrical heart sensor, ring-arranged photodiodes, larger and more efficient green LEDs, and a larger electrode contact area for ECG readings.