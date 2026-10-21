Apple Watch Series 12 Review: Useful data, health tracking upgrades and better battery makes it a winner

As a safeguard, neither feature stores recordings on device and the Watch emits an audible chime when activated, which is far more privacy conscious and deliberate than what the new breed of AI-wearables offer, to be fair. Both features are opt-in and will roll out in beta later this year, so I can’t yet speak to their accuracy, effectiveness or how folks around me will react to the privacy implications. These features are worth revisiting when they’re available, but not a reason to buy the Series 12 today.