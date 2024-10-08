Are top smartwatches worth the splurge?

A decade ago, wearable technology had just begun to proliferate among the average consumer in India. In April 2015, Apple launched its first-ever wearable gadget—the Apple Watch. In August that year, I spent a week with it, and at the time it was an accessory to make a social statement.

Since then, personal technology has gone through much upheaval. Fitbit now belongs to Google, the average price of a smartwatch sold in India is just over ₹1,500 ($18), and ChatGPT today is more popular than pretty much any other software application. Yet, the Apple Watch doesn’t look drastically different.

While ardent consumers of Apple’s ecosystem will disagree, there’s no getting away from the fact that in 10 years of iterative upgrades and “all-new designs", the Apple Watch Series 10—launched last month—has a display that’s exactly 18.8% larger than the first-ever product of its lineup. Even in empirical terms, it is safe to say that its iPhone has improved faster—compared with a decade ago, the iPhone 16 Pro Max of today houses a 72.5% larger display than the iPhone 6s of 2015.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: Do you want the same phone every year?

But, keep such futile comparisons away, and the latest Apple Watch Series 10 is the pinnacle offering of India’s smartwatch industry. Its finesse, display proportions and suite of applications rank it a mile above any of the smartwatches that any of the homegrown companies sell. In fact, Apple’s only competitor in India, among smartwatches, was Samsung—which launched its new Galaxy Watch 7 in India in July. In August, this duopoly was joined by Google, with its significantly improved Pixel Watch 3. Each of them, to be sure, are excellent smartwatches in their own right. Yet, there is a clear challenge—none of them work outside of their own platform.

Earlier this year, Apple notably said at a US court that it tried making the Apple Watch compatible with Android smartphones for three years, but failed due to ‘technical difficulties’. Similarly, neither Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7, nor Google’s Pixel Watch 3 work with iPhones.

Despite the differences, each of the smartwatches serve their own niches—for a rather lofty price. The Apple Watch Series 10’s 45mm case size, with cellular connectivity, sells at ₹59,900 ($715). The Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm retails at ₹42,999 ($515), while Samsung sells its Galaxy Watch 7 44mm variant, with connectivity, at ₹36,999 ($440). Compared with the selling price of a smartwatch in India, each is 25-40x more expensive than the market average.

Are they worth the investment?

The answer to this question lies in what a wrist accessory means to you. If a smartwatch is crucial for you, then one among Apple, Google or Samsung’s smartwatches should be the only choice that you should consider. However, smartwatches are acquired habits—if you think of them largely as fashion statements, it may not be as imperative.

For reference, at the price range of the Apple Watch Series 10, you can buy analogue timepieces such as Balmain Gent ( ₹45,000/$535), Frederique Constant Men’s Classic ( ₹59,000/$700) and the Victorinox Maverick chronograph ( ₹58,300/$695). Each of these wristwatches will never need to be charged everyday, won’t need software updates at any point, and over the ages, will become an heirloom. However, if health and fitness is your reason behind buying smartwatches, heritage timepieces may not be on your radar.

On this note, the Apple Watch Series 10 is by far the best smartwatch in the market right now—even though the product lineup’s pace of innovation has inarguably stagnated in recent years. In terms of new features, you get what Apple calls their “thinnest watch ever", and also, the “biggest and most advanced display yet."

Is it true innovation?

On paper, the new Watch’s display is 1.5mm (or 3%) larger than its predecessor, Watch Series 9, with a 1mm (or 9%) thinner casing. It is nearly 20% lighter than before—and practically speaking, you can feel the difference.

This makes a big difference if you wear it to sleep. If you’ve had doubts about wanting to go through a clinical sleep test, the Watch Series 10 can give you a nudge in the right direction. Sleep tracking along with a display of vitals give you just enough data to suspect if your resting heart rate is too high, or your cardiac health is low. Everything works seamlessly—a factor that inexpensive smartwatches struggle to replicate for myriad reasons. For instance, intermittent runs are read with great accuracy on the Apple Watch Series 10—with nearly each pause detected fairly accurately.

On Android devices, the Google Pixel Watch 3 strikes a similar balance. The 41mm watch case, albeit small, feels proportionate—and the rich black levels of the high-contrast display make most things legible on it. I’m also personally quite fond of the Pixel Watch 3’s round dial design. The overall finish of the display resembles a screen that blends into the casing without a crease.

From a health tracking standpoint, the Pixel Watch 3 matches the Watch Series 10 bit-for-bit. Sleep tracking on Android smartphones is read out through the Fitbit app, which is very well-designed and ergonomic. While it largely depends on which ecosystem you’re used to, on comparative terms, Fitbit’s interface feels easier to read than Apple’s Fitness app. However, on the watches themselves, Apple’s app layout and accessibility of any feature is much easier and better designed than on the Pixel Watch 3.

View Full Image The Google Pixel Watch 3

All of this is combined with the fact that Apple has aced smartwatch longevity—at the time of publishing, a seven-year-old Watch Series 3 from the company was still working well and delivering accurate readouts of workout and fitness data. Of course, the expanse of data has improved, but for essential features—phone calls, WhatsApp notifications and workout tracking, it works fine. While the same is yet to be proven for Google—its first wearable was launched officially in India only last year—if a wearable gadget manages to deliver seven or more years of sustained performance, this would be money well-spent.

Basic wearables have developed notoriety for not lasting more than one year. Last month, Mint reported that homegrown smartwatch brands are reaching the end of a price war—at which point businesses are becoming unsustainable. Over the next year, wearable prices are set to increase—but quantifiable innovation in basic smartwatches will remain in the shadow of Apple and Google’s features.

For this sole reason, a long-term spend on a smartwatch that lasts over the years makes better sense than budget smartwatches that you may look to replace. In return, you also get better interfaces, a wider gamut of applications, higher reliability and better social quotient, too.

Also read: You can build an app without learning to code. Here’s how