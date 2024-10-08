Are top smartwatches worth the splurge?
SummarySmartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 10 and Google Pixel Watch 3 offer finesse and sophistication in a crowded market with many budget options
A decade ago, wearable technology had just begun to proliferate among the average consumer in India. In April 2015, Apple launched its first-ever wearable gadget—the Apple Watch. In August that year, I spent a week with it, and at the time it was an accessory to make a social statement.
Since then, personal technology has gone through much upheaval. Fitbit now belongs to Google, the average price of a smartwatch sold in India is just over ₹1,500 ($18), and ChatGPT today is more popular than pretty much any other software application. Yet, the Apple Watch doesn’t look drastically different.