Apple Watch Ultra 3 review: The luxury Range Rover of smartwatches
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a blend of ruggedness and modern technology. With a larger display, improved battery life, and new health tracking features, is it the ultimate smartwatch or just an expensive upgrade?
Earlier this year, the Apple Watch turned 10, and the now-familiar wearable has come a long way from the early days when no one was really clear what the part-fitness-tracker, part-mini-computer was for. A decade (and over two hundred million watches) later, you get to pick up Apple Watches in various hues and finishes and across price points, from the Watch SE 3 ( ₹25,900 onwards) to this, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 ( ₹89,900 onwards). The Apple Watch Ultra 3 sits at the top of the Apple Watch hierarchy, straddling the line between refined and rugged, with just enough upgrades to entice first timers and give pause to existing Watch owners. Worth that pretty penny, though?