Apple Watch Ultra 3 review: The luxury Range Rover of smartwatches

New to watchOS26 is hypertension alerts and sleep score, the latter somewhat similar to Activity Rings, but for sleep. Sleep score, available to Series 6 or newer watches, measures a combination of factors—sleep duration, bedtime, and interruptions—and presents them in a doughnut-shaped sleep ring along with a score, somewhere between very low, low, OK, high, or excellent. Is this the key to sleeping early and not letting the Instagram brain rot take over? Maybe so, maybe not, but having a daily nudge to sleep better certainly helps…and that better battery life will certainly encourage some more folks to wear the Ultra to bed, no matter its size. Hypertension alerts are the kind one hopes to never receive, and one wont, at least not until the feature officially rolls out to Apple Watches in India (it’s still undergoing regulatory approval).