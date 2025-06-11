Apple WWDC 2025: The future is Liquid Glass and Live Translate
Apple's WWDC 2025 unveiled transformative updates across its platforms, including the stunning 'Liquid Glass' interface, new AI features, and enhanced multitasking capabilities
Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference may well be a developer-focused conference (it’s in the name, really) first and foremost, but the big-ticket announcements and updates offer a peak into the next generation of features coming to an Apple-branded product near you soon.
Whether you use an iPhone, a Mac, a Watch or Apple TV, the annual event in Cupertino (June 9-13) serves as a zeitgeist, a barometer of how we’ll be using our personal tech in the year ahead…even as the stakes are higher than usual with key Siri AI features being pushed out to the coming year. We cut through the glut of announcements to bring you all the stuff that matters from WWDC 2025, live from Cupertino, California.