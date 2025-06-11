Apple WWDC 2025: The future is Liquid Glass and Live Translate

iPad OS multi-tasking gets more Mac-like

Apple’s tablets have, slowly but surely, been edging towards macOS-esque multi-tasking over the years, and iPadOS 26 will bring big changes, particularly around multi-tasking. Along with a new, more precise mouse pointer, there’s a new windowing system via which you can resize full-screen apps to windows, a new persistent menu at the top of the screen, and a new multi-tasking view (Exposé, borrowed from macOS) which shows you thumbnails of open windows so you can select the one you want. The Files app on iPadOS now more closely resembles macOS file browsing, with the ability to drag files/folders onto the dock, and Preview app from the Mac is heading over to the iPad to edit PDFs, annotate images and documents and the like. We may not have gotten the touchscreen Mac we’ve been asking for all these years, but the iPad looks to be getting close enough…in all but name.