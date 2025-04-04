Player Mode: Three exciting games to save the world from evil this month

Dive into the enchanting worlds of three upcoming games as you experience magical adventures and gripping narratives set against unique backdrops

Team Lounge
Published4 Apr 2025, 11:33 AM IST
The Last of Us is back with its second season this month

New adventures—plus a beloved game remastered before its next season

THE LAST OF US PART 2 REMASTERED

The remastered version of the beloved game, whose TV adaptation will be dropping a second season this month as well, will be landing on PC. The game focuses on two characters in the post-apocalyptic world of the game: our MVP, Ellie, who sets out seeking revenge for a murder, and Abby, a soldier who becomes involved in a conflict between her militia and a religious cult. The Last Of Us is a third-person perspective action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog that has become a cultural icon among video games and won numerous awards, and this remastered PC version will be released on 3 April.

CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33

The game takes place in a dark fantasy version of Belle Époque France

One of 2025’s most-anticipated role-playing games, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, developed by Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler Interactive, is a turn-based game with unique real-time mechanics that takes place in a dark fantasy version of Belle Époque France. The protagonists, attempt to stop an evil force called the Paintress, who wakes up once a year to paint a number on her dwelling, a giant monolith, making sure everyone of that age is erased from the world. This year, a group of 33-year-olds decides to take matters in its own hands and destroy the Paintress for good. The game is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on 24 April.

SOUTH OF MIDNIGHT

In the deep South

South of Midnight is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Compulsion Games and published by Xbox Game Studios set in a fictionalized American Deep South with Gothic fantasy elements. It follows the protagonist Hazel’s journey after a hurricane devastates her hometown and she is pulled into an alternate reality inhabited by strange creatures from southern American folklore. Hazel must become a Weaver—a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits, confront enemy creatures known as Haints and untangle her family’s past to find a place that feels like home. South of Midnight is scheduled to be released for Windows and Xbox Series X/S on 8 April.

