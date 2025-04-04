Player Mode: Three exciting games to save the world from evil this month

New adventures—plus a beloved game remastered before its next season

Advertisement

THE LAST OF US PART 2 REMASTERED The remastered version of the beloved game, whose TV adaptation will be dropping a second season this month as well, will be landing on PC. The game focuses on two characters in the post-apocalyptic world of the game: our MVP, Ellie, who sets out seeking revenge for a murder, and Abby, a soldier who becomes involved in a conflict between her militia and a religious cult. The Last Of Us is a third-person perspective action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog that has become a cultural icon among video games and won numerous awards, and this remastered PC version will be released on 3 April.

CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33

The game takes place in a dark fantasy version of Belle Époque France

Advertisement

One of 2025’s most-anticipated role-playing games, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, developed by Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler Interactive, is a turn-based game with unique real-time mechanics that takes place in a dark fantasy version of Belle Époque France. The protagonists, attempt to stop an evil force called the Paintress, who wakes up once a year to paint a number on her dwelling, a giant monolith, making sure everyone of that age is erased from the world. This year, a group of 33-year-olds decides to take matters in its own hands and destroy the Paintress for good. The game is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on 24 April.

SOUTH OF MIDNIGHT

In the deep South

Advertisement