Player Mode: Three exciting games to save the world from evil this month

New adventures—plus a beloved game remastered before its next season
The remastered version of the beloved game, whose TV adaptation will be dropping a second season this month as well, will be landing on PC. The game focuses on two characters in the post-apocalyptic world of the game: our MVP, Ellie, who sets out seeking revenge for a murder, and Abby, a soldier who becomes involved in a conflict between her militia and a religious cult. The Last Of Us is a third-person perspective action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog that has become a cultural icon among video games and won numerous awards, and this remastered PC version will be released on 3 April.
One of 2025’s most-anticipated role-playing games, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, developed by Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler Interactive, is a turn-based game with unique real-time mechanics that takes place in a dark fantasy version of Belle Époque France. The protagonists, attempt to stop an evil force called the Paintress, who wakes up once a year to paint a number on her dwelling, a giant monolith, making sure everyone of that age is erased from the world. This year, a group of 33-year-olds decides to take matters in its own hands and destroy the Paintress for good. The game is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on 24 April.
South of Midnight is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Compulsion Games and published by Xbox Game Studios set in a fictionalized American Deep South with Gothic fantasy elements. It follows the protagonist Hazel’s journey after a hurricane devastates her hometown and she is pulled into an alternate reality inhabited by strange creatures from southern American folklore. Hazel must become a Weaver—a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits, confront enemy creatures known as Haints and untangle her family’s past to find a place that feels like home. South of Midnight is scheduled to be released for Windows and Xbox Series X/S on 8 April.