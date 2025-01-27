Monday Motivation: Boundaries make one truly productive
SummaryArchitect Jugal Mistri combines design with sustainability at work and in his personal life
Scale and diversity were the two essential principles that Jugal Mistri picked up during his days as a student at Columbia University in the United States. They are an integral part of the process he follows at JMA Mumbai these days.
“Early on, I learned to think big and aim for a significant societal impact. It wasn’t about the size of the building, but the positive influence it could have on a broad audience across urban and exurban landscapes," says Mumbai-based Mistri, 41, Principal Architect and Founder, JMA Mumbai.