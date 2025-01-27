Monday Motivation: Boundaries make one truly productive

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

Drawing boundaries is key. We work Monday through Friday and alternate Saturdays. I have a non-negotiable rule, not just with our clients but also with my staff, to avoid working beyond a certain hour in the evening. We do not encourage a late working culture in the studio. The days of college are behind us and I believe that practical work life can be well-balanced with social and personal time if approached efficiently and mindfully. In our work, focus and a positive mindset are crucial and these are best achieved during the first part of the day. That’s why we aim to be at our desks by 9.30am to make the most of it before the phones start ringing around 11.30am. I personally schedule calls after 2pm, unless they are urgent. This gives me time to sketch, think and pass on the creative direction to my staff for further development.