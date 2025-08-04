Arise Ventures’ Ankita Vashistha on how value is created, scaled and sustained
Ankita Vashistha, founder and managing partner at Arise Ventures, on the importance of purposeful investing
Starting out in private equity gave Ankita Vashistha an understanding of the transformative power of capital, when offered alongside strategic support and mentorship. A few years later, she went on to launch India’s first women-focussed venture capital fund, where she realised the importance of investing in mission-aligned businesses like Assiduus, Velmeni.ai, and Kindlife. It laid the foundations of Arise Ventures that supports start-ups in enterprise AI, healthcare, climate tech and consumer sectors that are shaping the future.