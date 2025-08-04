Arise Ventures’ Ankita Vashistha on how value is created, scaled and sustained

Starting out in private equity gave Ankita Vashistha an understanding of the transformative power of capital, when offered alongside strategic support and mentorship. A few years later, she went on to launch India’s first women-focussed venture capital fund, where she realised the importance of investing in mission-aligned businesses like Assiduus, Velmeni.ai, and Kindlife. It laid the foundations of Arise Ventures that supports start-ups in enterprise AI, healthcare, climate tech and consumer sectors that are shaping the future.

“Each chapter deepened my belief in purposeful investing. With Arise, I aim to support diverse and resilient founders who are leveraging technology to solve real-world challenges and to help them scale businesses that create measurable global impact," says Bengaluru-based Vashistha, 39, founder and managing partner at Arise Ventures.

Engineering taught Vashistha problem-solving and discipline, while finance and management showed her how value is created, scaled and sustained.

Vashistha talks to Mint about mentorship and why her early mornings are sacred. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

My father has been my guide through every big decision since childhood. A disciplined, accomplished leader in tech, his work ethic, focus and humility continue to inspire me. He’s always encouraged me to follow my passion.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Mentoring is about unlocking someone’s potential, helping them see the bigger picture and navigating their journey with clarity and courage. I mentor not just on business, but often on life decisions. Being a good mentor means being a good listener, a sounding board and someone who shares insights generously and honestly.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

That sacred morning window, 5-7am, before the day begins. It became my most productive and peaceful time. I’ve carried that forward, along with short wellness breaks that reset my energy.

What’s your morning schedule like?

My mornings start with meditation and a walk, scanning through urgent emails and then spending quality time with my son before school. After that, it’s time for my favourite ritual— making matcha.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz is a favourite—raw, real and deeply insightful for any entrepreneur or investor navigating high-stakes decisions.

