The good, the bad and the authentic: How content creators are building a new workflow with the help of AI tools

For much of the past decade, creators stitched together workflows from whatever tools they could access or afford—editing apps built for hobbyists, thumbnail templates borrowed from design platforms, and consumer laptops that strained under the weight of video timelines. The process was messy, time‑consuming, and often dependent on sheer persistence.
However, over the past few years, a quiet but massive re-imagining of the creator workflow has been underway, driven by an artificial intelligence (AI) stack that is embedding itself into every stage of content creation.
The shift is visible not only among professional creators but also among people who never identified as creators at all. This “democratization” of generative AI has reached individual social media enthusiasts, across demographics and geographies, allowing a single individual with a mid-range smartphone to run a comprehensive content engine that would have previously required significant resources and a team.
Essentially, AI has become the infrastructure of digital creation, and it is reshaping who gets to participate in the creator economy, how they publish, and the scale at which they operate.
Rebuilding the Creator Workflow
A typical creator workflow moves linearly, in fragments: think of an idea, research it, write a script, shoot, edit, package it, and finally publish. Each step demands time, skill, and, of course, a certain tolerance for friction.
Today, each step has an AI‑assisted counterpart. This new AI-powered creator stack isn’t a collection of apps but an integrated workflow that is increasingly automated, personalised, and multilingual.
Every video, reel, or podcast begins with a premise. In India's highly competitive digital landscape—where over 80 million people identify as content creators, according to a report by venture capital firm Kalaari Capital—finding a unique angle on a trending topic is a daily battle.