The good, the bad and the authentic: How content creators are building a new workflow with the help of AI tools

Furthermore, as the tools become more accessible, the volume of content entering the digital ecosystem will explode, adding to all the AI slop that’s already out there. This hyper-saturation means that while it is easier than ever before to make content, it is also harder than before to stand out. The premium might shift away from clean production values—which AI has commoditized—and move back toward raw authenticity, unique personal experiences, and unscripted human connection. Like with most things in life, a clear preference for handcrafted, over factory-produced.