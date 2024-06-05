AI Tracker: Intel, AMD try to catch Nvidia in AI chip race

Amazon has implemented Project PI (or private investigator)—a combination of generative AI and computer vision technologies—across its fulfilment centres in north America that can spot issues such as damaged products or wrong colour or size before products reach customers. Before an item ships, it travels through an imaging tunnel, where Project PI uses computer vision to scan the product and evaluate the images to detect any defects, an Amazon blog post explains. According to the company, this not only improves customer experience but also reduces packaging waste.

Intel, AMD raise the staks in AI chip wars

The chip wars are heating up. At the ongoing Computex 2024 tech event, Intel and AMD introduced new chip technology to try to catch up with Nvidia. AMD unveiled the Ryzen AI 300 Series, which promises to deliver new AI experiences on Windows CoPilot+ PCs. According to the company, the Ryzen AI 300 processors come with the world’s most powerful neural processing unit for next-gen AI PCs and are built on the new “Zen 5" architecture. Intel, meanwhile, launched its Xeon 6 processors, while also revealing prices for its Gaudi 3 and Gaudi 2 AI accelerator kits. According to Intel, the combination of Xeon processors with Gaudi AI accelerators in a system would offer a solution for making AI faster, cheaper and more accessible.

More AI at Apple’s next WWDC?

All eyes are Apple’s next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on 10 June, where the company is expected to announce a deeper push into AI, with more AI-powered tools, including an overhaul to its Siri smart assistant and a host of AI features in the upcoming iOS18 update. Unlike earlier iterations, this version of the WWDC is expected to be more software heavy. Multiple reports this week have suggested that Apple is also closing in on a deal with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT feature in iOS.

AI Tracker follows trends and developments in the world of artificial intelligence.

