AI Tracker: Intel, AMD try to catch Nvidia in AI chip race
The AI chip wars are heating up as Intel and AMD introduced new chip technology at the ongoing Computex tech event in Taiwan
Amazon’s AI technology can detect damaged goods
Amazon has implemented Project PI (or private investigator)—a combination of generative AI and computer vision technologies—across its fulfilment centres in north America that can spot issues such as damaged products or wrong colour or size before products reach customers. Before an item ships, it travels through an imaging tunnel, where Project PI uses computer vision to scan the product and evaluate the images to detect any defects, an Amazon blog post explains. According to the company, this not only improves customer experience but also reduces packaging waste.