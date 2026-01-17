Arvind Dadu of Anand Sweets on building a modern mithai brand

It is probably the most flavour-packed building in Jigani, an industrial area on the outskirts of Bengaluru populated by chemical plants, hardware manufacturing facilities and printing presses. You don’t quite expect to find a place that churns out kaju katlis, motichoor laddoos and baklava in the heart of this strictly unromantic neighbourhood, but Anand Sweets’ presence here is not accidental. It was in 2009 that the Bengaluru-based company, which makes mithai, snacks, savouries, and runs restaurants and airport retail stores, decided to move to a central manufacturing facility.

“It was an unusual move, because back then most mithai shops did everything on the same premises, making mithai and namkeens in a backroom and selling them in the front of the store," says Arvind Dadu, 44, managing director of Anand Sweets & Savouries, the family-owned company started by his father Anand in 1988 and now run by him and his brothers Ankeet and Ankush.

Dadu is showing me around the 300,000 sq. ft facility that churns out around 15,000kg of sweets and snacks every day. “As we were expanding the number of outlets, we decided to move everything to a central place to maintain hygiene and quality standards… to make sure that any bite of Mysore pak from any of our stores would taste the same."

After wearing shoe covers and hair nets, we walk into the ground floor section of the factory, which finally looks like a traditional mithai shop(floor). The smell of boiling milk and ghee hangs heavy in the warm air, and large steel tables line the cavernous space. But there is order in this chaos, Dadu says. “Each section is dedicated to one particular process or product, so like here," he points, “you have the khoya-making, in the next you’ll find sugar syrup being made, and then the assembling stations on the other end of the room." At one such station, piping hot, bright orange globules of besan are being shaped by hand into motichoor ladoos—one of the brand’s biggest-selling products. The worker making them puts them into small cupcake liners (how they are sold) and hands us a few to taste—I am not a big fan of the mithai, but this hits different. On another floor, we see the ‘Indian bakery’ section where fresh cakes, cookies, biscottis, and kharis—all part of the brand’s offerings—are being whisked out of the oven, while a room next door is dedicated to making namkeens.

Also Read | Vishal Kamat of Kamat Hotels on why consistency is king

Back in Dadu’s office in a small building on the factory premises, we talk about Anand Sweets’ journey from one 1,000 sq. ft outlet in Bengaluru’s Commercial Street to this facility—and alongside, the brand’s growth to 15 company-owned stores, 11 restaurants, airport retail stores at domestic and international terminals in Kochi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Port Blair, along with quick commerce platforms and a national online retail presence through its website.

Data from market intelligence platform Tracxn indicates that the company generated a revenue of ₹349 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, and Dadu, though he doesn’t reveal revenue numbers, says the company is growing at a rate of 30% year on year. Speculative valuations peg the company’s worth at over ₹500 crore, though this could not be independently verified by Mint.

More than hard numbers, though, Anand Sweets’ success rests on being part of a cultural shift in the Indian mithai market—it is certainly the biggest player in the modern mithai space in Bengaluru, marked by attractive packaging and inviting stores.

Interestingly, its evolution is connected in intrinsic ways to the growth of the city. Today the brand is well-known, among other things, for the way it reimagined mithai packaging, making it durable and premium-looking, featuring Indian motifs associated with royalty and grandeur, all of which makes its products extremely giftable. “We had noticed that people would take mithai out of the boxes before serving them because most of the older kind of packaging was flimsy and basic. We wanted our boxes to be placed on the table...for people to show them off," says Dadu. “Traditionally, factory and shop owners in Bengaluru would give employees sweet boxes on Ayudha Puja (the ninth day of Navratri). The focus was on cost-effectiveness rather than quality or packaging. Then, in the 1990s, with the IT boom, Diwali gifting started becoming big in the city," recalls Dadu. With that, the demand for pretty mithai boxes started rising, and Anand, which had three outlets by then and had already been paying some attention to branding and packaging, was in the right place to be seen as more than a mithai shop.