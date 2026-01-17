Arvind Dadu of Anand Sweets on building a modern mithai brand

Interestingly, its evolution is connected in intrinsic ways to the growth of the city. Today the brand is well-known, among other things, for the way it reimagined mithai packaging, making it durable and premium-looking, featuring Indian motifs associated with royalty and grandeur, all of which makes its products extremely giftable. “We had noticed that people would take mithai out of the boxes before serving them because most of the older kind of packaging was flimsy and basic. We wanted our boxes to be placed on the table...for people to show them off," says Dadu. “Traditionally, factory and shop owners in Bengaluru would give employees sweet boxes on Ayudha Puja (the ninth day of Navratri). The focus was on cost-effectiveness rather than quality or packaging. Then, in the 1990s, with the IT boom, Diwali gifting started becoming big in the city," recalls Dadu. With that, the demand for pretty mithai boxes started rising, and Anand, which had three outlets by then and had already been paying some attention to branding and packaging, was in the right place to be seen as more than a mithai shop.