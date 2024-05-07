I feed off the atmosphere in the studio: Asha Sairam
Award-winning designer Asha Sairam on some of her work habits and the studio being like a living library of materials
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Asha Sairam, 36, walked into her career in design rather than planned it. A Principal at the award-winning design practice Studio Lotus in New Delhi, Sairam has worked on a clutch of acclaimed projects including designing the interiors of Masti Cocktails & Cuisine, a restaurant in Jumeirah, Dubai, and lifestyle store Jaypore in Bengaluru. But in 2007, when Sairam was a student of communication design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi, working in design didn’t figure in her plans.