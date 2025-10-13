Monday Motivation: Want to stay focused at work? Stop multi-tasking
Renee Cosmetics’ Ashutosh Valani on the trick to get more work done
A little over five years ago, Ashutosh Valani found himself in a rather strange predicament. When he tried to locate a grooming product for his beard, he realised there weren’t enough options in the market.
It got his journey underway in the world of cosmetics with Beardo, which initially focussed on beard-care products and was eventually acquired by Marico. By 2020, Valani had entered the make-up and skincare market with Renee Cosmetics.