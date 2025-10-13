Monday Motivation: Want to stay focused at work? Stop multi-tasking

A little over five years ago, Ashutosh Valani found himself in a rather strange predicament. When he tried to locate a grooming product for his beard, he realised there weren’t enough options in the market.

It got his journey underway in the world of cosmetics with Beardo, which initially focussed on beard-care products and was eventually acquired by Marico. By 2020, Valani had entered the make-up and skincare market with Renee Cosmetics.

“It taught me how powerful consumer insight can be when backed with clear positioning and execution. Beardo’s experience gave us a good pulse on the beauty market and we went deeper by speaking to consumers, distributors and analysing data to understand what women really wanted," says Valani, 38, co-founder of Renee Cosmetics.

Growing up in a business family inspired Ahmedabad-based Valani to build something of his own. Pursuing business studies further helped him understand economy, market trends, brand building and how to read numbers. More importantly, it introduced him to Aashka Goradia Goble and Priyank Shah, who are his college buddies turned co-founders today.

“Over the years, that relationship has evolved into a strong professional partnership. The bond we share has helped us navigate challenges and make quicker, more aligned decisions, especially in high pressure situations. We understand each other’s strengths and limitations well, which allows us to collaborate more effectively," he says.

Valani talks to Mint about the importance of building value and why he believes in prioritising tasks.

Who do you consider your mentor?

My father has always been my biggest mentor. Watching him work taught me about integrity, discipline and how to stay grounded no matter the scale of success.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

One lesson that has stayed with me is to build for value, not just valuation. That perspective helps me focus on long-term brand trust rather than short-term hype.

What’s your morning schedule like?

I try to keep mornings distraction-free. A bit of meditation, reflection and planning helps me stay aligned and focussed throughout the day.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

I believe in prioritising tasks instead of multitasking. Blocking time for focussed work and trusting my team with responsibilities has helped me stay balanced.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

The pandemic taught me the value of work-life balance. I became more mindful of switching off when needed and ensuring that my team did the same.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I loved The Hard Thing About Hard Things for its honesty and practical insights. Masters of Scale is my go-to podcast for entrepreneurial wisdom. I also enjoy documentaries like Rise of Empires, Pirates of Silicon Valley, and The Men Who Built America. Among Indian podcasts, Figuring Out with Raj Shamani and Think School offer sharp, insightful perspectives

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I unwind by spending time with the family, watching inspiring documentaries and sports. I also enjoy travelling and exploring new products and trends—it keeps me creatively inspired.

