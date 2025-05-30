Assassin’s Creed Shadows review: Vast and beautiful, with a story mode
Dive into the immersive world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, where players navigate through a beautifully crafted medieval Japan and lose themselves in the intricate storyline
Among all of the world’s most popular games, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise is one of the most recognizable names globally. By itself, the lore created by this 18-year-old game series has been a landmark experience in gaming—giving players the experience of an open world that can be explored freely, close links to actual historical events in its storyline, and a narration that connects the protagonists of each game with multiple previous ones. Now, Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes all of these elements to give fans of its franchise a setting that many forums had demanded for years—medieval Japan.
Straight off the bat, Assassin’s Creed Shadows does a fantastic job of recreating Japan in the late-1570s. This is not just because of the visuals, which are undoubtedly poignant, realistic and befitting of the game’s set-up—the design of the terrain’s layout, including the hideouts and the strategically placed side quests alongside the 22 main mission levels, actually makes Assassin’s Creed Shadows a title that gamers can continue to explore well beyond finishing the main storyline.