Assassin’s Creed Shadows review: Vast and beautiful, with a story mode

That said, Assassin’s Creed Shadows put forth a glorious insight into just how fun this game series always was, and in many ways, continues to be. It may come across as tedious, and those who are not good at combat-and-stealth gameplay may even struggle to finish it or continue beyond a point. But, perseverance lets you discover various parts of medieval Japan where the sights are gorgeous, and getting to the top of the pole still gives you the ‘master of the world’ appeal that has remained intact since the very first of this series.