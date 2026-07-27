Asus ExpertBook Ultra review: A stylish approach to the business laptop

This is not a gaming machine, but it’ll run most titles at low-to-medium settings if you need a break, and it holds up well under sustained workloads like code compilation or 4K video timelines without significant thermal throttling or fan noise. Where it pulls ahead of other business laptops is its AI focus, with a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit) allowing for local AI workloads such as transcription, summarization and background noise reduction, without having to rely on cloud services. Couple that with Copilot integration on Windows 11 Pro, and this laptop ticks off all the AI features that are now a baseline expectation for a flagship device.