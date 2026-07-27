Asus ExpertBook Ultra review: A stylish approach to the business laptop

For the longest time, most business laptops, even higher-end ones, had an unspoken dress code. They had to be black or grey, prioritize function over flair, and be built to survive airport lounges and boardrooms, not to inspire envy at the coffee shop.
A classic example of this was the iconic ThinkPad, loved by millions globally but rarely ever admired for its looks. After all, it wasn’t sleek and desirable, but focused on features like military-grade durability, enterprise security and a generous selection of ports.
The Asus ExpertBook Ultra (from ₹2,39,990) sets out to challenge that long-held premise of function-over-form by borrowing liberally from the ultraportable playbook, to deliver a business laptop aimed at executives, that finally looks like something you'd actually want to carry around, even after office hours.
Drawing inspiration from Asus’ stylish Zenbook lineup, the ExpertBook Ultra’s headlining number is its lack of weight. It comes in at roughly 0.99kg, and measures as thin as 10.9mm at its slimmest edge, placing it among the lightest and sleekest 14-inch business laptops available today.
Stylish and tough
Yet, it isn’t fragile in the least, with the aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminum alloy and its nano-ceramic coating ensuring the Ultra is grippy and scratch-resistant and with no noticeable flex across the lid or the keyboard deck.
Impressively, it even passes MIL STD 810H military-grade standards. Despite the slim profile, the port selection hasn’t been gutted for the sake of looks, and you get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A ports, a full-size HDMI 2.1 port and a headphone jack. That’s more than enough to run external monitors and peripherals without reaching for a dongle bag, which is more than can be said for a lot of ultra-thin machines in this class.
The centerpiece is the laptop’s 14-inch screen with 3K resolution (2880 x 1800pixel). It is a tandem OLED panel in a 16:10 aspect ratio, and Asus has chosen a sharp, contrast-rich, colour accurate, and fluid 120Hz panel that’s hard to match amongst its peers. Of course, the big benefit of using stacked (tandem) OLED tech is that it gets up to twice as bright as a standard OLED screen. All this while significantly reducing power consumption and the risk of long-term burn-in, which is useful when you have the same Excel sheet on screen for hours on end.
The custom Corning Gorilla Matte anti-reflective coating is handy under the bright office lights or in sunlit cafes, but it does dull the blacks a tad in the process. Noteworthy mention: The physical privacy shutter for the webcam is built directly into the top bezel. The built-in six-speaker system is a worthy companion to the gorgeous display. It isn’t often that you can genuinely enjoy watching a movie on a business laptop, but the ExpertBook Ultra is one of the rare exceptions. It delivers enough clarity, separation and fullness to make watching Netflix in a hotel room an experience you’d actually look forward to.
Elsewhere, the backlit keyboard offers a comfortable 1.5mm key travel, and the large, glass-covered trackpad with haptic feedback is great for gestures, and comes rather close to the gold standard MacBook touchpad experience.
Its sleek profile doesn’t mean it scrimps on performance, with the unit I reviewed sporting a Intel Core Ultra X7 Ultra X7 358H processor (from the Panther Lake series) with 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and Intel Arc B390 graphics. For everyday business computing, the performance on the ExpertBook Ultra is excellent; it handled dozens of browser tabs, spreadsheets, video calls and even light video editing without breaking a sweat.
This is not a gaming machine, but it’ll run most titles at low-to-medium settings if you need a break, and it holds up well under sustained workloads like code compilation or 4K video timelines without significant thermal throttling or fan noise. Where it pulls ahead of other business laptops is its AI focus, with a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit) allowing for local AI workloads such as transcription, summarization and background noise reduction, without having to rely on cloud services. Couple that with Copilot integration on Windows 11 Pro, and this laptop ticks off all the AI features that are now a baseline expectation for a flagship device.