Asus ProArt PX13 Review: The ultimate laptop for content creators?
SummaryIf you are a creator heavily into video and photo editing, routinely using apps like Adobe Photoshop and DaVinci Resolve, the AsusProArt PX13 is for you. Find out why
As a content creator, whether most of your work involves video editing, photo editing, or any other kind of content creation, your primary work laptop will almost always be plugged in to a power source. Content creators need screen real estate to visualise better and see the product to the finish line—therefore, things like portability and battery life matter less when purchasing a laptop that will enhance your creativity.
The ProArt PX13 from Asus is, I believe, one of the best in the market if you’re a content creator. I’ll focus more on the creator side of things in this review, but will also touch upon why this laptop isn’t perfect.