Asus ProArt PX13 Review: The ultimate laptop for content creators?

What makes it less than perfect

While creators will be connecting the laptop to the power socket and an external display, for the most part, the laptop’s battery life and display could have been better. While the display does steal the show with its vivid 2880x1880 (3K) resolution, being a bright (500 nits of peak brightness) 13.3-inch OLD display and coming with a 16:10 aspect ratio, there is one big downside. Yes, all that I mentioned is great for work, but the kick here, just like with the standard iPhone 16 models, is that the display’s refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. One can argue that this is a creator laptop and not one for gamers, but in 2024, 120Hz should be the default. It’s easier on the eyes, especially when scrolling, and just a better experience overall.