Asus Vivobook, ExpertBook B3: Two compelling laptops for home and office
SummaryTaking a close look at two new laptops from Asus that strengthen the Taiwanese brand's portfolio
Over the course of 2024, Asus has been streamlining its portfolio, and slowly but surely churning out compelling laptops. There is the premium ProArt creator series, the top-of-the-line segment of Zenbook laptops and the more affordable Vivobook series. There is the Asus line of ROG (Republic of Gamers) gaming laptops, and, on the business end of things, its ExpertBook range.
At IFA Berlin, Asus expanded its portfolio with the Snapdragon X Plus (Qualcomm’s newest, and cheapest laptop chip) variant of the Vivobook S15. A few months prior, a business laptop—Asus ExpertBook B3 (B3404)—came out of the assembly line. These two laptops, from the same company, are targeting different (commercial and business) segments respectively.