Asus Vivobook, ExpertBook B3: Two compelling laptops for home and office

Asus Vivobook S15 (Snapdragon X Plus variant)

In July 2024, Asus launched the Vivobook S 15 OLED with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon X Elite processor. The laptop featured fantastic battery life and a great OLED screen, but the limitations of ARM architecture were there to be seen. A bit about ARM: a range of laptops with Snapdragon processors powered by ARM architecture were unveiled earlier in the year by Microsoft. These laptops feature a modified version of Microsoft Windows (Windows on ARM) and differ from the current x86-based laptops that use regular Microsoft Windows. The limitation stems from the fact that a lot of the apps that one uses on a day-to-day basis aren’t natively built for ARM chips. These 32-bit and 64-bit x86 applications therefore can only be run through emulation, but at slower speeds. The number of native apps is growing monthly, but the limitations exist for now.