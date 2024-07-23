Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC review: A sleek AI laptop made for power users

This is the moment the world of Windows laptops has been waiting for: ever since Apple Silicon-powered Macs shifted the conversation away from outright performance, from CPU cores and clock speeds to performance per watt, or how much performance a chip delivers for every watt consumed.

The revolution arrives in the most unassuming of laptops – the Asus Vivobook S 15 ( ₹1,24,990), which is the first of over half a dozen laptops from all the big names packing the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset under the hood and Microsoft’s new Copilot + PC AI features baked in. The new Qualcomm chip is an upgraded, ARM-architecture-based alternative to the Intel/AMD hegemony all too common in the Windows world, and one that promises multiples of performance at a third of the power draw. It really is a big deal. Let’s take a closer look.

Design and display Yet, you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at the S 15. It’s an all-too familiar ‘Vivobook S’ look, having existed in various Intel-powered avatars over the years.

The machine is built on a magnesium alloy chassis that’s quite sleek -- just 1.6 cm at its thickest -- and is rather light for a laptop with a 15.6-inch display, at just 1.42kg. Lifting the lid with just a single finger instantly wakes up the S 15 and reveals that gorgeous OLED panel featuring a 2880x1620 pixel resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. It’s super vivid and sharp, and while the peak brightness is sufficient to enjoy HDR content, this is not one for the outdoors.

The display is paired with a four-speaker harman/kardon setup with Dolby Atmos support, ensuring you have a nice little binge-watch companion. It’s a glossy panel without an anti-reflective coating, with a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio and not the taller, productivity- and browsing-focused 16:10 of many recent laptops. There’s no touch support, which is odd for a Windows laptop in this segment, so it’s best you temper your expectations accordingly.

Also read: JBL Live Beam 3, CMF Buds Pro 2 review: How TWS cases are becoming smarter Elsewhere, the keyboard is full-sized with RGB-backlit keys (an odd inclusion for a regular non-gaming laptop), albeit one with a squished number pad on the right and a trackpad that supports smooth gestures and scrolling at par with the best Windows laptops. Ports a plenty too, with two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the right, and two USB-C 4.0 ports, a microSD card slot, a 3.5-mm headphone jack, and a regular HDMI 2.1 port on the left. Charging is via USB-C, not via a proprietary cable, so you’ll have to factor in one Type-C port for charging.

Let's talk about the Snapdragon X Elite chip Is the Snapdragon X Elite all that it was made out to be? There’s no denying the chip is an absolute beast, letting you breeze through everyday tasks with a discernible sense of urgency and snappiness. Browse the web with a lot of open tabs for research or jump between multiple open apps – the X Elite absolutely trades blows with Apple’s M3 chip on the MacBook Air (particularly on tasks that leverage all the chip cores, where it edges ahead) and narrowly beats Intel’s high-end Core i7 and Core Ultra 7 chips on several recent laptops as well.

Benchmarks scores aside, you’ll certainly see stuff like photo edits, video exports and heavy multitasking handled better than what you’ll see on competing Intel-based laptops, and all of this without the fans kicking up a storm. The 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB M.2 solid state storage certainly help its cause.

The elephant in the room is app compatibility, owing to Windows apps either having to be rewritten natively for the ARM architecture or running on Microsoft's Prism translation layer in emulated mode. If you mostly use browsers like Chrome, Firefox and Edge to get the bulk of your work done, or popular apps like Microsoft Teams, Office, Adobe’s Creative Cloud, Zoom and apps for popular social media and streaming services, you’re in luck, with Arm-native apps present on day one.

This is the first Windows laptop that obliterates battery anxiety in the way only a MacBook Air could.

While my daily staple apps have all moved over, there are many less popular apps that may never see an ARM-native app, in which case the Prism emulation layer works well to run Intel-era apps without a stutter on the X Elite.

Even games seem to be managing just fine, with titles like F1 2022 and Grand Theft Auto V running with varying degrees of success, if you’re willing to dial down the settings, while others would exit with a “ARM64 CPU not supported error message”.

Then again, these aren’t meant to be gaming machines, but I was downright impressed that some games would even run under emulation, and you can game on them in a pinch. It’s clear gaming will take some more time to mature on this platform, but the developer incentive to port games over is just so much greater than on the Mac.

Yet, performance isn’t the sole reason to consider the switch to Windows on ARM – it’s battery life. In my largely ‘work’ usage of this laptop, the 70WHrs battery on the S 15 lasts and lasts - and then some. This is the first Windows laptop I’ve used that obliterates battery anxiety in the way only a MacBook Air could. Thus far – I easily saw 14+ hours of mixed use, which included altogether too many Chrome tabs, doing my taxes across a bunch of Excel sheets, and some music and YouTube in between to decompress.

No longer do Windows laptops have to eye Mac longevity numbers with a sense of helplessness, and this alone is a huge win for travelers and folks who need to be ‘wired in’ without having to be ‘plugged in’.

The CoPilot+ touch Exclusive to these laptops is a slew of features, such as live caption translations for 44 languages into English, Cocreator in Paint and Image Creator in Photos, all of which leverage Qualcomm’s new Hexagon neural processing unit to generate captions and image results locally on device.

Your mileage may vary, depending on how frequently you need AI-generated imagery. What I did find legitimately useful was the Windows Studio Effects, which would apply effects to your webcam feed to brighten your face, automatically keep you in frame and in focus, or maintain eye contact even when you’re reading off the screen.

Verdict The Asus Vivobook S 15 had all the makings of a good laptop, and the Snapdragon X Elite elevated it into a great one, one that serves as a perfect showcase of the real strengths of the platform – excellent performance in a thin-and-light, with battery life that’s finally worry-free. Asus is leading the Windows charge into the Apple laptop party, and it’s doing so with aplomb.