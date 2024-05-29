Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) review: A fun way to boost your productivity

Laptops have seen their fair share of innovation over the last few years. Let’s take you back to 2011 (I’m not even talking about 2009, when Lenovo built a ThinkPad W700 with a secondary screen, built into the back of the primary display) where we will talk about a brand called Acer.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (now known simply as CES), Acer came out with Iconia 6120. It combined two 14-inch displays while keeping the conventional 14-inch form factor. It had a unique dual-screen layout and multi-touch functionality. Little did we know that Acer had paved the way for the future.

Six years later, on the same show floor, it was Razer’s turn to steal the spotlight with Project Valerie. This time, the screen count was bumped to three. Wildly ambitious, and highly impractical. Dell came with its Concept Ori and Concept Duet prototypes in 2020. Dell’s Concept Duet - two full-size displays and a small, removable keyboard - is very similar to the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024), which I’ll write about in the rest of this review.

Dual-screen laptops are at that inflexion point. Are they just a gimmick, like 3D TVs/displays, or will they hold importance for the future of the laptop industry? It’s 2024 and I can safely say that dual-screen laptops have finally arrived and how. They will herald a significant shift in the laptop industry for one simple reason: as a big productivity booster.

Imagine this: you’re at a cafe or co-working space attending an important Microsoft Teams call on your laptop. At the same time, your editor sends you back some urgent corrections that need to be made. You have one of two options. First, you can run two windows on your laptop, but then you’d not get the same experience since they’d both be hogging for screen real estate. Second, you can whip out a second device (whether an external display, a tablet, or a smartphone) and use that. This works, but it is a clunky option, and you wouldn’t always be looking directly at the camera (which will be a pain point).

That’s where dual-screen laptops (laptops with two full-screen displays) come into play. I’ve had the chance to test out the brand-new Asus Zenbook Duo. When the Zenbook Duo launched in India, everyone was shocked at the pricing. At a starting price of ₹1,59,990, the Zenbook Duo offers fantastic value. The top-end variant, which I reviewed, maxes out at ₹2,39,990. Nonetheless, it’s a good price for a laptop of this stature.