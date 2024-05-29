Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) review: A fun way to boost your productivity

If you’ve ever seen/used a Microsoft Surface device then the kickstand will not be new to you. The laptop kickstand here is solid and unnoticeable when closed. It allows the screens to be used as a portable dual-monitor set-up. There’s the stacked setup, with one display above the other, and this is the one I used the most. In this mode, the kickstand can be adjusted for that perfect angle. There’s also the portrait orientation (there are angled corners on the stand that make it sit flat in this mode), which is exactly like that of a book, but the design doesn’t allow for the tilt to be adjusted in this mode.