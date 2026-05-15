Asus Zenbook Duo UX8407 review: The dual-screen laptop comes of age, powered by the Intel Panther Lake processor

Asus has a six-speaker (four woofers and two tweeters) setup for the Zenbook Duo. It can get quite loud and easily fill the room. They’re not the best in the business, and there is no preset equaliser in the Dolby Atmos software, but it still did a good job for daily YouTube videos and podcasts. The sound is clear, the vocals are good, and the volume levels are high, but the speakers are a little too flat and aren’t immersive enough. If you binge-watch a lot of movies, then I’d suggest an external speaker.