Asus Zenbook Duo UX8407 review: The dual-screen laptop comes of age, powered by the Intel Panther Lake processor

There are rarely any surprises these days in the world of laptops. But in 2026, that might change, thanks to Asus. It has been at the forefront of Oled panel adoption in laptops for quite some time now, and this year the brand has put two Oled panels in a single laptop, with the battery backup to justify it.
Is this the laptop you’ve always dreamed of travelling with? That’s the question I put to the test, as I traversed different cafes of Delhi for this review. The Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) comes with not one but two 14-inch Oled screens, long battery life, plenty of power for gaming (just not at ultra-high settings), and isn’t as bulky as the previous iterations.
The novelty of a dual-screen laptop has worn off just as they are finally becoming useful to lug around. The bezels have reduced significantly, and, for once, the whole package finally feels seamless. The keyboard magnetically attaches to the bottom screen and can also be used wirelessly. Its key travel is good, have good feedback, and the keyboard doesn’t wobble on any surface.