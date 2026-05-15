Asus Zenbook Duo UX8407 review: The dual-screen laptop comes of age, powered by the Intel Panther Lake processor

There are rarely any surprises these days in the world of laptops. But in 2026, that might change, thanks to Asus. It has been at the forefront of Oled panel adoption in laptops for quite some time now, and this year the brand has put two Oled panels in a single laptop, with the battery backup to justify it.
There are rarely any surprises these days in the world of laptops. But in 2026, that might change, thanks to Asus. It has been at the forefront of Oled panel adoption in laptops for quite some time now, and this year the brand has put two Oled panels in a single laptop, with the battery backup to justify it.
Is this the laptop you’ve always dreamed of travelling with? That’s the question I put to the test, as I traversed different cafes of Delhi for this review. The Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) comes with not one but two 14-inch Oled screens, long battery life, plenty of power for gaming (just not at ultra-high settings), and isn’t as bulky as the previous iterations.
Is this the laptop you’ve always dreamed of travelling with? That’s the question I put to the test, as I traversed different cafes of Delhi for this review. The Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407) comes with not one but two 14-inch Oled screens, long battery life, plenty of power for gaming (just not at ultra-high settings), and isn’t as bulky as the previous iterations.
The novelty of a dual-screen laptop has worn off just as they are finally becoming useful to lug around. The bezels have reduced significantly, and, for once, the whole package finally feels seamless. The keyboard magnetically attaches to the bottom screen and can also be used wirelessly. Its key travel is good, have good feedback, and the keyboard doesn’t wobble on any surface.
The laptop comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The icing on the cake here is the brand-new Intel Core Ultra 3 (Panther Lake) chips. This laptop comes with the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H chip (though the Indian variant has the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 355 chip) and gets a big boost in internal graphics.
Asus has two 14-inch Oled displays (2880x1800 resolution) on the Zenbook Duo. They’re not the brightest, but for productivity, you can’t fault them. The details and text are sharp, and the colours vivid, outshining most other displays on the market.
What Intel is promising with the Panther Lake chips is accelerated processing units with enhanced graphics capabilities. Intel shipped the Chinese variant to me, featuring the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H chip with the flagship integrated Arc B390 graphics.
On this Zenbook Duo, the Forza Horizon 5 game ran like a dream. Even on integrated graphics (Arc B390), it ran smoothly, with no frame rate drops, and the details held up. When on ultra-high settings, gaming does suffer, but the generational leap with this new Intel chip is nothing short of extraordinary. 60fps gaming, at full resolution on an Ultrabook, is finally possible.
The problem is that Asus is shipping the Indian variant with the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 355 chip. Which means Indian consumers will miss out on the boosted internal graphics. With such a high price tag (starting at ₹2,99,999), that’s a huge disappointment. Asus has no plans to launch the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H variant in India at the moment.
While the graphics claim doesn’t hold up for Indian consumers, it does for battery life. The Zenbook Duo comes with a high-capacity 99Wh battery. With a typical usage pattern: Google Docs, YouTube videos, multiple Google Chrome tabs for research, photo editing and some light gaming, you can easily get a full day’s worth of juice out of this laptop.
In book mode, where the two displays stand side by side, I managed 10-11 hours of battery life, while in normal laptop mode, that stretched to 14-15 hours. It’s the true ‘all-day battery’, but nothing that will make you sit up and take extra notice.
The Zenbook Duo comes with an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and a headphone jack. The Bluetooth keyboard also has a separate USB-C port in case you’re using it without being attached to the laptop.
The Bluetooth keyboard (which contains the trackpad) connects via pogo pings to the lower display for a laptop-style experience. It can also be detached and used wirelessly. The keyboard, with its 1.7mm key travel, is terrific. My words per minute stayed high, and there was good feedback. It’s the trackpad that disappointed me, much like on previous Asus laptops. It’s big and spacious, but its feedback wasn’t the best, and accidental touches were my biggest issue with it.
Asus has a six-speaker (four woofers and two tweeters) setup for the Zenbook Duo. It can get quite loud and easily fill the room. They’re not the best in the business, and there is no preset equaliser in the Dolby Atmos software, but it still did a good job for daily YouTube videos and podcasts. The sound is clear, the vocals are good, and the volume levels are high, but the speakers are a little too flat and aren’t immersive enough. If you binge-watch a lot of movies, then I’d suggest an external speaker.
VERDICT
When I reviewed the Zenbook Duo last year, I was particularly disappointed by the battery life, while the laptop felt a little flimsy. But with the 2026 edition, Asus has come out swinging. The ‘Ceraluminum’ design is impressive, and add to that two gorgeous Oled panels, and actual all-day battery life. Intel has truly stepped up its game amid intense competition from AMD and Qualcomm, and, along with Asus, has created a dual-screen laptop that I genuinely want to buy. There’s only one problem, and that’s the price. At ₹2,99,999 (without a dedicated graphics card), it is truly a niche laptop.
It may have taken many iterations and a few generations, but dual-screen laptops are finally at a point where they actually make sense to consumers. Asus knows its target audience with the Zenbook Duo, and for them, this laptop will shine like no other. If you use an external monitor often and need something on the go, look no further than the Zenbook Duo.
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.